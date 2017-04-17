THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE AUXILIARY celebrated the spring season with their annual Four Season Gift Shop Fashion Show on Tuesday, April 11 in the Mitchell Auditorium of Memorial Healthcare in Owosso. The group gave introductions as well as thanks to all those who helped in sponsoring the event.

A memorial tribute and a moment of silence in honor of Florence Dignan was given by Pam Starkweather as she commented how the Spring Fashion Show was established by Dignan. “She laid the foundation for the main Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary fundraisers and was a part of the group for 40 years,” claimed Starkweather. Dignan was the Auxiliary President from 1956 to 1958 and a longtime Four Season’s Gift Shop coordinator and volunteer.

The main event was the models each parading through the group with the latest spring fashions from the Four Season Gift Shop. Patron members of the auxiliary were honored as well as four new members signed up to be a part of the group at the event.

The Auxiliary is a top donator toward the new Memorial Healthcare Emergency Department remodels. It was announced regarding the upcoming open house on Thursday, April 20.

