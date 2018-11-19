EMERSON ELEMENTARY students and staff honored approximately 50 local veterans on Monday, Nov. 12 with a special Veterans Day service. Principal Jessie Anderson first addressed the veterans, after they had all taken their seats on the stage in the school’s gymnasium, noting that “It is important that we stop, reflect and honor our veterans.”

Following Principal Anderson’s introductory remarks, the veterans were treated to a program featuring patriotic songs – “A Grateful Nation,” “This Land is Your Land” and “Oh, I Love America” – that were performed by the entire Emerson student body, under the direction of music teacher Katie Sibbel.

The veterans spent time answering questions composed by students, and members of each of the five branches of the military were then asked to stand and be honored with the playing of their designated branch song.

Cub Scout Pack 240 presented the colors during the ceremony, and Andrew from Owosso High School accompanied a recording of the Star Spangled Banner on his snare drum. Following the ceremony, the veterans were then treated to a luncheon at Emerson Elementary.

