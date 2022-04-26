THE SPECIAL VERNON TOWNSHIP/DURAND CITY MEETING included a number of special speakers on Tuesday evening. Shown (from left) are MEDC Director of U.S. & Foreign and Direct Investment Drew Coleman, MEDC Business Operations Director Nicole Whitehead, Detroit Regional Partnership Senior Vice President of Business Development Justin Robinson and MichAuto Executive Director Glenn Stevens.

These state-level economic experts, along with SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath, offered there is new interest in large acre properties outside of the Detroit Regional hub and that includes Durand, which is located just off I-69 and surrounded by Saginaw, Flint and Lansing with fairly quick access to the Blue Water Bridge and Canada. Topics covered included potential types of industry, local and broad economic impact, job implementation, infrastructure/utilities and more.

Various economic organizations across Michigan are seeing an increase in interest from billion-dollar economic companies wanting to develop, invest and create jobs in the state.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)