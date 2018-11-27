OWOSSO MAYOR CHRIS EVELETH offered a special proclamation during the regular city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 19. The proclamation was to officially claim Tuesday, Nov. 27 as “Giving Tuesday/Raise Up Shiawassee” day in the city of Owosso.

According to the proclamation, Giving Tuesday “is a celebration of philanthropy and volunteerism where people give whatever they are able to give.” In Owosso, Giving Tuesday has “been given the name ‘Raise Up Shiawassee’ to encompass all community efforts in Shiawassee County.” Many will recall the recent and highly successful “Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate” event, held in The Armory on Water Street. All of these combined endeavors are part of the organized effort of the #raiseUPshiawassee initiative to encourage a continued spirit of volunteerism to help assist local nonprofit organizations.

The 17 nonprofit organizations involved with this initiative are The Arc Shiawassee, the Child Advocacy Center, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, The Durand Union Station, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run, the Shiawassee Humane Society, Memorial Healthcare Foundation, the Owosso Community Players, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, the Shiawassee Arts Council, the Shiawassee Community Foundation, the Shiawassee Council on Aging, the Shiawassee Family YMCA and Shiawassee Hope.

Gathered around Eveleth during the presentation were some of the representatives from these participating organizations, including Tom Cook (far right), who spoke on behalf of the Cook Family Foundation, that has locally organized the philanthropic effort – all to encourage citizens to help make Shiawassee County an even better place to live.

Visit www.cookfamilyfoundation.org/givingtuesday/ or watch for #raiseUPshiawassee signs or online promotions for further information on how to become involved.

Having a rather abbreviated agenda to address, the newly elected council adjourned relatively early on Monday evening. The next city council meeting is planned for Monday, Dec. 3.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)