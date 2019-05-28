SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Special Olympics athletes are preparing for the Michigan Special Olympics Summer Games. Shiawassee County will send athletes to compete in track, bocce, horseshoes and bowling. A total of 25 athletes will join nearly 3,000 athletes at Central Michigan University for two days of competitions.

Shiawassee County has a very active Special Olympics program, with over 100 athletes involved in eight different sports. Opening ceremonies for the games will be Thursday evening, May 30, followed by two days of intense competition. John Hankerd has coached Special Olympics for 12 years and says that the local athletes look forward to the Michigan Summer Games all year.

Shiawassee County Special Olympics track and field athletes Jefferey Brennan and Jesse McGuire, who will be competing in shot-put at the summer games, can be seen with their coach, John Hankerd.

(Courtesy Photo)