THE CALKINS-MAQUEEN House in Perry, owned by the city of Perry and housed by the Perry Historical Society Museum, is the subject of a millage vote in the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022 election.

The city of Perry has a Special Millage Proposal on the Nov. 8, 2022 Election ballot. The proposal requests authorization for the levy of a special new millage for the purpose of contributing to the costs of maintaining and improving the Macqueen House, owned by the city of Perry, adding funds to help cover those costs. This millage would be used to help pay the costs and expenses related to improving and maintaining the Macqueen House for the benefit of the residents of the city of Perry. If authorized by the voters, it is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $5,300.88 the first year. This special millage would be levied in an increased amount not to exceed .1 mill ($.10 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation).

The Calkins-Maqueen House, or the Macqueen House, was donated to the city of Perry in the will of Bessie Macqueen who passed away in 1941. She indicated in her will that the house and grounds be used to serve the needs of the village of Perry (at that time in 1941) for a charitable purpose and to be kept in good repair.

In 1974, an agreement was signed that the house be used by the Perry Historical Society as a public museum. Per that agreement, the city would continue to assume the annual cost of utilities, insurance and upkeep while the Perry Historical Society would provide material for installing new electrical wiring. It was also agreed that the Perry Historical Society would be responsible for all costs involved in the restoration of the Macqueen House, inside and out to restore it to original condition.

Over the years, the city of Perry and the Perry Historical Society have shared in paying for repairs – a new roof, exterior paint, etc. As time goes on, repairs will need to be made again. “The Macqueen House is in great shape now. If we start accruing $5,000 a year with the Special Millage, then when repairs are needed they can be made. There has never been a millage for The Macqueen House. Payment for repairs and upkeep come from the city and from donations. The Macqueen House is to be used for the good of the public and we need to make sure that the City can continue to make that happen,” said city of Perry Mayor Sue Hammond.

During the 5th annual Christmas Fantasy, The Macqueen House will be decorated, inside and out – and open to the public.