THE KIWANIS CLUB OF OWOSSO had a special guest speaker on Tuesday, April 23 at the Memorial Healthcare Auditorium. Katie Stawara, a conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, offered Kiwanis Club members information on DNR programs involving hunting safety, water safety, children’s activities and also information on the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) found in deer.

Stawara graduated from Fowlerville before obtaining her degree in biology from Grand Valley State. She is one of two conservation officers assigned to Shiawassee County, though her job takes her across the state.

Stawara is shown with Kiwanis Club President Bill Pearsall. Club members presented Stawara a certificate of appreciation and will also be donating a book to the Owosso Public Library in her name. Pearsall shared that club members were impressed with the information Stawara shared.

The Kiwanis Club of Owosso is a service organization. The group holds weekly meetings. New members are welcome.

