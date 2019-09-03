COMMUNITY CATS OF OWOSSO (CCoC) and the Shiawassee Humane Society (SHS) held special events near the fountain at the Downtown Owosso Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Aug. 24. Community Cats had an adorable selection of kittens and young cats available for adoption, while SHS hosted its annual rummage sale fundraiser.

Community Cats has a variety of felines available through Pet Supplies Plus or SHS – since this is a very busy time of year for unwanted litters. Cats are $25 and kittens are $50 each or $40 for two. As always, preventing unwanted kittens is the main goal of the group, which promotes TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return). However, many cats and kittens are brought to volunteers who do socialize the animals for placement in caring homes.

Shown are CCoC volunteers/organizers Jo Brown, Elaine Greenway and Lori Bailey with Mittens who is still available for adoption. Four adult cats and two kittens found permanent homes during the adoption event.

SHS was also extremely busy Saturday morning collecting donations through the rummage sale on Ball Street. SHS is located at 2752 Bennington Road. More information can be found at www.shspets.org.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, SHS is hosting Diamond for Dogs Family Fun Day/Softball Tournament from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Optimist Park in Durand. Softball, vendors, children’s activities and more will be provided. All proceeds go directly to SHS. Also happening is the autumn Pets on the Street event, planned for Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)