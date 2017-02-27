In an effort to provide quality care and safeguard our most fragile and at-risk patients, Sparrow Carson Hospital has adjusted its visitor guidelines during the influenza season. They are asking for no visitors under the age of 18 or that visitors refrain from visiting if they have a respiratory illness or flu symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, runny nose or congestion, and vomiting. Patients are limited to two visitors at a time.

The hospital has seen a higher-than-normal number of cases potentially related to the flu. Protecting and improving the health of the people in our communities is Sparrow’s number one priority. “Respiratory illnesses and the flu have hit hard this year. The only way we can protect those whose health is already compromised is to avoid contact with those that have symptoms of illness. Good hand hygiene and vaccinations will help decrease the spread of disease,” said Nancy Seals, RN, Infection Prevention Coordinator at Sparrow Carson Hospital.

The restrictions will remain in place until March 31, at which time they will be re-evaluated. If you have questions, please contact Seals at (989) 584-3971, ext. 436. Sparrow urges anyone with flu symptoms to contact their primary physician or visit a Sparrow urgent care facility.