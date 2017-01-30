Soybean dollars are available to help college students in the 2017-2018 school year. The Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee’s (MSPC) mission statement is to manage checkoff resources to increase return on investment for Michigan soybean farmers while enhancing sustainable soybean production. MSPC believes that part of that investment needs to be with college students interested in a career in the soybean industry.

MSPC is offering scholarships to students enrolled in Michigan State University’s (MSU) Crop and Soil Science (CSS) program. Scholarship applicants must be undergraduate full-time students (12 credit hours or more) in their junior or senior year and possess a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Interested students can apply for the MSPC scholarships through MSU’s scholarship and grant department.

MSPC is also offering a statewide scholarship for students attending other colleges or MSU students in a different program besides CSS, as long as they are going into an agriculture related field, their family pays into the soybean checkoff, and using the same criteria as the MSU scholarships. For the statewide scholarship application, visit http://michigansoybean.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/17-18-Ag-Scholarship-Application.pdf.

“It is critical that the soybean industry in Michigan maintain a highly educated and motivated workforce. Students will provide expertise and innovative ideas that can be used on our farms and processing facilities to improve efficiency and productivity. Using checkoff funds to support and encourage students is an investment in our future,” stated Laurie Isley, MSPC director and farmer from Palmyra.

Apply today as the deadline is Feb. 21.