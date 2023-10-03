THE RENOVATED interior of Southside Market in Durand is truly a sight to behold for anyone who remembers the store prior to 2008. In addition to all new flooring, lighting, windows and a new configuration, owners Jason and Patti Hansen have tripled the store’s inventory to better suit the needs of the community. That larger inventory includes a greater selection of beverages and food options, as well as the largest variety of alcohol in the Durand area and a wide array of incense, candles and jewelry.

To stay apprised of Southside Market’s store specials and new products, follow “Southside Market” on social media. To view the handmade jewelry on sale at the store, visit www.journeehandmadejewelry.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Southside Market in Durand hosted an open house and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Sept. 23 to celebrate the transformation of a city landmark. Southside Market’s owners, Patti and Jason Hansen, were assisted with the ribbon-cutting by the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce and members of the Durand City Council. The event also included an on-site live broadcast by 103.9 The Fox and food by the Fresco Authentic Mexican Street Grill. Dozens of the owner’s friends, customers and family members were on hand to take part in the festivities.

Jason and Patti purchased the store, formerly Nina’s South Side Market, in 2008 and renamed it Southside Market. They then set out completely changing the space from a run-down afterthought into a jewel of the Durand business community. The work did not happen overnight, but the results speak for themselves.

Jason has done all of the work himself, with the help of Eric Cleveland of Cleveland Contracting. Jason started by repairing the sunken floor on the first level, and $150,000 in upgrades later, the store is nearly completely unrecognizable. Jason’s “labor of love” also included new a/c and boiler units, new lighting, new flooring, new windows and doors, new compressors for the coolers, new plumbing, rewiring the building’s electrical and changing the entire interior layout of the store. Outside, Jason had the parking lot repaired, replaced the roof and added chic new siding and stone to enhance the curb appeal.

Patti and Jason used to rent out the apartments on the second level of the building, but now that space is used as the couple’s corporate offices, where they manage their three businesses, Southside Market, Journee Handmade Jewelry and Hansynergy LLC, a commercial construction company. Both Patti and Jason graduated from Durand High School in 1998 and they are proud to own a thriving business in their hometown.