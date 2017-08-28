DEVRIES NATURE CONSERVANCY, on N. M-52, Owosso, hosted a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, Aug. 21 that included a safe solar viewer workshop, a live feed from NASA, and interesting solar demonstrations. An enormous crowd of all ages showed up for the unique total solar eclipse event that all of North America was witnessing.

The last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was in 1979.

The above photo was taken from just below a telescope with a reflective device attached to the bottom to show the positioning of the moon in relation to the sun. Executive Director Ken Algozin was helping with the device so visitors were able to have a clear perspective of the historic event.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)