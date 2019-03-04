DURING THE OPENING RECEPTION of the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit and juried competition (right photo) at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) on Saturday, Feb. 23, executive director Piper Brewer and exhibits director Karen Marumoto, presented Alan Friend, of East Lansing, with the $500 1st-place award for his photograph “Breaking Waves at Sundown.”

Owosso Mayor Christopher Eveleth looks on just moments after he and Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki, President/CEO of the Michigan Humanities Council, had spoken about the importance of the new exhibit – also involving the city of Owosso, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Owosso Armory, Owosso Public Schools, Owosso Historical Commission, Owosso Main Street, Shiawassee District Library/Owosso, Shiawassee County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Steam Railroading Institute.

Kasprzycki shared that “80 percent of all fresh water comes from the Great Lakes for all of North America, and 20 percent for the entire world.” In discussing the exhibit she also stated, “humanities is really just simply connecting us all together. All the beautiful things that make us human.”

More on the exhibit is available by calling (989) 723-8354 or visiting www.shiawasseearts.org. The SAC is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)