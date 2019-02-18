(Courtesy Photo/David Vaughn)

From above, Earth appears as a water planet with more than 71 percent of its surface covered with this vital resource for life. Water impacts climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. It inspires art and music.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, in cooperation with the Michigan Humanities Council (MHC), will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program starting Saturday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, April 7.

“Water is an important part of everyone’s life and we are exited to explore what it means in our own community,” said Piper Brewer, Executive Director of SAC. “The reason Owosso, Corunna and other small communities in our county were established was because of the Shiawassee River. Early settlers were drawn to the area not only by the beauty of the valley, but also the potential that the river possessed for the generation of power.”

“Water/Ways” explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources. Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.

SAC wants to engage conversations about water and has developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition. The arts center will be hosting a juried, all-media, water-themed art competition during the exhibition and the following organizations will be contributing to the “Water/Ways” exhibit experience with lectures, exhibits, activities and events: city of Owosso, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Owosso Armory, Owosso High School and Owosso Middle School, Owosso Historical Commission, Owosso Main Street, Shiawassee District Library/Owosso, Shiawassee County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Steam Railroading Institute.

“Water/Ways” is part of the Smithsonian’s Think Water Initiative to raise awareness of water as a critical resource for life through exhibitions, educational resources and public programs. The public can participate in the conversation on social media at #think Water. To learn more about “Water/Ways” and other MoMS exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org. To learn more about SAC, visit www.shiawasseearts.org.

“Water/Ways” is sponsored by the Michigan Humanities Council, Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.