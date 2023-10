EMILY MARRAH, of the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBDC) spoke about a Business Resource Event that will be held Monday, Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Owosso Armory, 215 N. Water St., Owosso, basement level meeting room. This event will provide resources for business owner, including accounting, insurance, banking and legal.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)