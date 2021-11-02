“Give Where You Live” is the theme for our local Giving Tuesday initiative, #raiseUPshiawassee, where twenty-three local nonprofit organizations are working together to raise awareness and much-needed funds to serve the needs of the people in Shiawassee County. In collaboration with United Way, Shiawassee Community Foundation and Cook Family Foundation, this effort aims to “raise UP” not only funding, but also action by asking donors to give of their time, talents, treasures ($).

For the 5th annual Raise UP Shiawassee campaign, a Sketch Comedy-Improv Night will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.. The Comedy Project will be visiting from Grand Rapids for a one-night-only show at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts in Owosso. This full-length comedy extravaganza aptly named “The Greatest Bits” will feature the best sketches and sharpest improv performed by The Comedy Project’s mainstage cast. It will be kind of like Saturday Night Live, except on a Friday, and actually live! Proceeds from this show will benefit the 23 nonprofit organizations participating in this year’s campaign. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 and can be purchased online at lebowskycenter.com or by calling (989) 723-4003.

Be sure to visit the restaurant partners prior to the performance as well. Present your show tickets and Raise UP Shiawassee will receive a percentage of your bill. Please visit lebowskycenter.com for a list of our restaurant partners.

This event is sponsored by Cargill.