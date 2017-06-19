SAVANNAH FISHER, who plays Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence in the Owosso Community Players presentation of “Sister Act,” can be seen being welcomed to the convent by the nuns of the Holy Order of the Little Sisters of Our Mother of Perpetual Faith. Formerly a disco diva, a shooting she witnessed drove Van Cartier into hiding from her married lover, gangster Curtis Jackson. Life in the convent is a challenge for Van Cartier, who transitions from her life as a professional performer into her new role as Sister Mary Clarence.

The show will continue this weekend, with shows scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. The show features a live 12-piece orchestra under the direction of Jill Boots, and the cast is composed of many local talents.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)