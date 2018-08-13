Owosso Public Schools placed a Sinking Fund Millage proposal on the August primary ballot. The proposal was a five-year renewal with a decrease in the mills (3.0 to 2.0), which the Owosso community has supported five times since 1999. Official election results shared on Wednesday, Aug. 8 indicate that the proposal passed by just over 60 percent.

“Our community has demonstrated overwhelming support of our students and public education,” exclaimed Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle. “It is always a great day to live and learn in Owosso!”

A sinking fund is a millage that is collected for use in capital projects only. Capital projects include typical maintenance items similar to those performed by homeowners, such as roofing repairs, windows, doors, restrooms, parking lots, and heating and cooling systems. The funds may not be used for items like salaries, curriculum, school supplies, fuel costs, utilities, student transportation or technology.

Dr. Tuttle went on to share, “The November 2017 bond addressed the needs of relocating the middle school students to the high school campus and creating additional space at the three elementary schools. There is still a long list of maintenance needs to keep our school buildings in use for our community and students. These maintenance expenses were not included in the bond, but will now be addressed with the Sinking Fund Millage. On behalf of the Owosso Board of Education, our staff and our students, thank you to all of the individuals who voted to renew this vital proposal.”