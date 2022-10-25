(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Signature Auto Group of Owosso and Perry, owned and operated by Joe Falzon and his daughter, Angie Pascotto for numerous years, has been sold to Joe Lunghamer of Waterford. The transition will officially take place Monday, Oct. 31.

Joe Falzon, longtime owner and president of Signature Auto Group, bought the Caledonia Township dealership in 1992. Falzon has now announced plans to pursue other interests including a “quasi-retirement” and other business ventures with Angie. He shared the opportunity to sell came along and he felt the time was right. Falzon has worked in car sales for over 50 years and has received several awards including three Lincoln President’s Awards. He began his career in the industry at Stu Evans Lincoln Mercury in Detroit before moving on to the Signature operation.

Falzon and the Signature team have always been consistently proactive in community support programs including giving-back through the Ford Drive 4 UR School test-drive events, food banks, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County, Toys for Tots and others.

Signature dates back to 1988, evolving under Falzon’s guidance to become what it is today, offering new and pre-owned inventory and customer service, along with various finance options and a service department. The Signature Owosso location is at 1960 E. Main St. and the Signature Perry location is at 3942 Lansing Road. The Perry site was formerly Plowman Ford. Falzon purchased it in 1996.

Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet Inc., currently serving the Waterford, Clarkston, Highland, Lake Orion and Pontiac communities, likewise offers new and pre-owned inventory and a service department. Lunghamer Chevrolet is also family-owned, serving the Oakland County area since 1954.

Angie Pascotto, Vice-president at Signature Auto Group, shared that Longhamer Automotive “will provide both new Fords and pre-owned vehicles in addition to its current offering of Chevy, Buick and GMC in Waterford.” Pascotto also stated that, “while the name and ownership is changing, most of the faces will not.” The Signature staff will continue with Lunghamer Automotive.