(Courtesy Photo)

Billy Singh, owner of Kings Corner and McNeil Street Markets presented a check for $700.00 to Patrice Martin, Interim Executive Director for the Shiawassee Humane Society.

Mr. Singh recently purchased a new hunting bow for one of his daughters, and it wasn’t quite right for her. While on display at the McNeil St. Market, Mr. Singh received numerous offers to purchase the bow. Rather than an outright sale of the bow, Mr. Singh sold raffle tickets, with the bow as the prize. The proceeds generated from the raffle were gifted to the Shiawassee Humane Society.

Mr. Singh and his family are animal lovers and hope their donation will contribute to the care of the homeless animals served by the Shiawassee Humane Society. SHS is especially grateful for Mr. Singh’s generosity.