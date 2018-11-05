THE OHS DRAMA CLUB/PERFORMING ARTS DEPT. will be performing “Shrek the Musical” in the Owosso High School Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at ohsdrama.ludus.com or at the door. Online ticket purchases are discounted.

“Shrek the Musical” includes music by Jeanine Tesori with lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and is based on the DreamWorks film and William Steig’s book.

A huge cast of characters, including both middle school and high school students, have met after school to practice for weeks to make sure their performance of the popular musical will both entertain and impress.

“Shrek the Musical” has been organized by Owosso High School counselor, Jerry Ciarlino, and OMS choir education teacher, Tricia Rogers. Performances will be Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

Shown (from left) is Autumn Weir as Lord Farquaad, Wes LaVigne as Shrek, Abby Christian as Princess Fiona and Tyler Hoag as Donkey.

(Courtesy Photo)