For three action packed days, the iconic Showboat Park in Chesaning will play host to a once in a lifetime concert series that will take audiences on a musical journey covering over four decades of music.

• On Friday, Aug. 31, Led Zepplica, the international Led Zeppelin show from Los Angeles, will recreate the “live” Led Zeppelin concert experience.

• On Saturday, Sept. 1 concert-goers will relive that defining time when Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Santana graced the stage at Woodstock. The show will feature The Jimi Hendrix Tribute Experience Band, Ball & Chain: The Janis Joplin Concert Experience and a tribute to the iconic group Santana performed by The Evil Ways Band.

Organizers encourage concertgoers to dress like they did at Woodstock for the Best Dressed Hippie Contest

• On Sunday, Sept. 2, the Ultimate Ozzy Tribute band will begin the party by performing a set of Ozzy Ozbourne’s greatest hits. The band will then rock the Showboat with a second set titled “Let the Madness Begin,” featuring the “ultimate tribute to Black Sabbath.”

After Ultimate Ozzy’s two sets, DIRTY DEEDS USA will take the stage for the “Ultimate Xtreme AC/DC Experience.” Mike Andy, AC/DC’s world tour manager, has endorsed DIRTY DEEDS, calling them the “real deal.” The band’s first set will be dedicated to Bon Scott, AC/DC’s original singer. Set two will be a tribute to the Brian Johnson era, featuring fan-favorite hits off the “Back in Black” album.

The three-day festival in Chesaning will kick off with a bang each day, starting at 4 p.m., with concert performances beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to the live performances, there will be a small army of food trucks on hand to provide an assortment of cultural dishes for festival-goers.

“This amazing lineup of nationally-renowned concert tribute bands will perform the best of Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Santana, Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath and AC/DC, featuring many of the greatest rock songs ever. If anyone can make it through all three days, they are sure to leave the Rock City Music Festival a little dazed and confused,” shared event organizers.

One-day and three-day event tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets.