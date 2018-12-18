SHOP WITH A HERO was held on Thursday, Dec. 6 at Owosso area Meijer and Walmart locations, with first responders from all over Shiawassee County helping 47 Shiawassee County children pick out toys. Represented at the 2018 Shop with a Hero event were the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Memorial Healthcare Public Safety, Durand Police and Fire departments, Owosso Police and Fire departments, Michigan DNR and the Vernon Twp., Hazelton Twp., Owosso Twp. and Corunna-Caledonia fire departments.

Walmart hosted 20 shoppers, while Meijer hosted 27, and each Meijer shopper received a $100 gift card to spend during the event. New Meijer Store Manager Tracey Simon, experiencing her first Shop with a Hero since taking over the Meijer in Caledonia Township, called the event her “favorite night of the year.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)