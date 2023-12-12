SHOP WITH a Hero took place at Walmart in Owosso on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and approximately 25 local first responders were present for the annual event. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office coordinated the event, thanks to a grant from Walmart and heroes from the Owosso Township Fire Department, the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, the Corunna Area Ambulance Service and Owosso Public Safety were on hand to participate. Following the taking of a group picture, each of the 20 children were given a $100 gift card and sent out with a hero to do their shopping. Most of the youngsters made quick work of their shopping, afterwards they were treated to pizza and soda. Complimentary gift-wrapping was also available for anyone who purchased gifts for others with their gift card.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)