SHOP WITH A HERO was held at Walmart in Owosso for the 19th consecutive year on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with heroes participating from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Owosso Public Safety, the American Red Cross, the Corunna Police Department, the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, the Morrice Police Department and the Hazelton, Vernon and Owosso township fire departments. More than 20 Shiawassee County children were selected to participate in Walmart’s Shop With a Hero.

The event was organized by Sergeant Doug Chapman (far left) with the SCSO and Mark Miller, the asset protection manager at Walmart. Miller has coordinated Walmart’s Shop With a Hero event for the past 18 years. Assisting Sgt. Chapman in identifying needy children for the event was Becky Zemla and Capital Area Community Services of Shiawassee County.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)