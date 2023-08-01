A PRESENTATION was made to Farmer’s Garden and Vernon Outdoor Equipment from Sheriff Doug Chapman on Friday, July 21, honoring them for their donations to the Youth Garden.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

On Friday, July 21, a group of volunteers, sponsors, Shiawassee Youth Center kids, County officials and Sheriff Doug Chapman gathered at the Youth Garden, located at 1042 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna to recognize everyone that has made the Youth Garden a success.

The Youth Garden was designed for youth on probation from The Shiawassee Youth Center to fulfill their community service hours. The Shiawassee County Youth Center provides behavioral and academic support to youth on consent calendar and/or full probation with the Shiawassee County Circuit Court, Family Division.

The two sponsors that made the Youth Garden possible this year are Farmer’s Garden, who donated all the plants, and Vernon Outdoor Equipment, who donated a rototiller. Both sponsors received awards from Sheriff Doug Chapman.

Sheriff Doug Chapman said, “The first donation of food was last Monday, going to Pleasant View Medical Care Facility. We are hopeful that this garden will benefit many people in Shiawassee County.”