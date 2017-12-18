SHIAWASSEE YOUTH ADVISORY Council (YAC) members gathered on Sunday, Dec. 10 at their downtown Owosso office to wrap Christmas gifts for 101 Shiawassee County children. After originally planning to sponsor 76 youngsters through the Capital Area Community Services’ Christmas Wishes program, a successful Giving Tuesday allowed the YAC to spend nearly $3,500 on toys for the 101 children. YAC members, many of whom had never wrapped presents before, bravely dove right in to wrap the mountain of toys, after having shopped for the toys the previous weekend.

The YAC has 21 members and is led by advisor Jessica Hickey. The group regularly donates time and resources to Shiawassee County residents and organizations. They regularly collect items to donate to the Walls of Warmth Shelter, members recently served hot cocoa to riders on the North Pole Express, and the group also provided Thanksgiving dinners to 40 local families this year.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)