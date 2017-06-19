by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Shiawassee United Way, 123 S. Washington in Owosso, will be changing its name beginning July 1 to “Heart of Shiawassee – United Way.” The organization’s board of directors is hoping the “re-branding” will help bring more awareness to the nonprofit organization’s mission and available services.

Additionally, the board has outlined three goals for its upcoming 2017-2018 fiscal year, with homelessness, hunger, and 2-1-1 services being the three areas of focus. The organization hopes that the community will soon realize that, in addition to being a community resource for the homeless and food-insecure, the Shiawassee United Way also acts as a funding agency for other local community impact programs.

Heart of Shiawassee – United Way will kick off its 2017-2018 fundraising campaign on Saturday, Oct. 14 with its “Pulling for United Way” event, where teams will pull a fire truck to raise money for the organization. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the team that pulls the truck the farthest, and refreshments will be served for those in attendance. The organization is also planning a wild game dinner for October, and a dueling pianos fundraiser for February, reports new director Mike Dewey.

The 2017 fundraising campaign will run until Dec. 17, 2017, and Dewey would like to see more Shiawassee County nonprofit organizations reach out to the Heart of Shiawassee – United Way for help after that time.

In the meantime, the Shiawassee United Way food pantry services will continue to be available weekly, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, as well as from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Applicants will need to present identification, must self-declare their income, can visit once every 30 days, and must have not visited a Hunger Network Pantry in the seven days prior to requesting food. Also, applicants cannot be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and belligerent, violent, or hostile applicants will not be served.

Household income guidelines also apply. One-person households can earn no more than $24,120 annually to qualify, and two-person households can earn no more than $32,480 annually to qualify. For each additional family member, $8,360 is added to the maximum income guideline.