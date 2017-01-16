WORK CREWS are hard at work turning the Shiawassee Street School in Corunna into Cavalier Greene, a 40-unit low to moderate income apartment complex. The Woda Group, Inc., development project is scheduled to be completed this year, and the group is currently taking lease applications. In addition to revamping the historic Corunna school, the project also includes the construction of a new three-story building that will include 16 units. Workers have framed the first two levels of the new building and should be ready to begin adding the final floor by Monday, Jan. 16.

The school building will be remodeled to resemble the original building as it was upon completion in 1908. Walls were removed and the open space was redesigned to best utilize space. The building’s old features, such as hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, will be preserved. This second-level room shown here has been completely gutted, and new walls have been constructed. Electrical and wall coverings will be added as the project continues. The building will include one and two room units, and all rooms will include full kitchens, washers and dryers, and energy efficient appliances. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)