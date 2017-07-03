THE SHIAWASSEE SPINAL CENTER, located at 1424 N. M-52, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting recently, with the help of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. Mid-way through 2016, the Cushmans were approached by local entrepreneur and building owner, Greg Kanan, to discuss the possibility of moving the clinic from its original location on M-21 into the Kanan Building on N. M-52. The new office is located next to Kanan’s restaurant, Greg and Lou’s, in the space previously occupied by the Main Street Beauty Academy.

Doctors Kenneth and Amanda Cushman can be seen holding the oversized scissors during the ribbon cutting, and the couple is surrounded by SRCC ambassadors, Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, and many friends and family members.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)