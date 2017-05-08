THE SHIAWASSEE SCHOLARS Class of 2021 was inducted on Tuesday, May 2 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, with a 51 total 8th-grade students being welcomed into the program this year. The Shiawassee Scholars program began in 1999 and has recognized over 950 Scholars. The Class of 2021 is pictured here, with students hailing from the Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, Owosso, Perry and St. Paul school districts, in no particular order:

Grace Adelberg, Connor Aiello, Cameron Allen, Elijah Beland, Matthew Bishop, Jacob Burgess, Alexandria Claus, Emma Cochrane, Trevor Eustace, Autumn Eyre, Samuel Feldpausch, Rachel Follman, Paige Fondren, Elizabeth Forbes, and Lauren Gaskin.

Also, Goldyn Graham, Grace Graham, Isaac Hager, Jay Harris, Bryan Hathaway, Tyler Hoag, Drew Kohlmann, Regan Kopesky, Silas Krajniak, Trevor Krauss, Rauidhrich Krautheim, Jordan Langdon, William Lavigne, Parker Lewis, Makayla Lienau, Aidan Loos, Sarah Marvin, Macy Matthews, Maryann Montgomery.

As well as, Brynn Patsey, Sierra Price, Ethan Regan, Emilie Saint Amour, Caitlyn Sanders, Tyler Scanlan, Alexandra Schulz, Dawson Shastal, Ethan Smith, Kyle Taft, Elizabeth Tolrud, Reyn Tuttle, Noah Waldorf, Miana Washington, Claire Wininger, Lonnie Wisenbaugh, and Logan Zukatis.

The Shiawassee Scholars program provides resources and support to academically talented high school students to reach their full potential and is a partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District. Shiawassee Scholars are identified in 8th-grade by achieving the highest scores in the county on the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test). By identifying and recognizing academically talented students early, the Shiawassee Scholars program seeks to encourage students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years. Students participate in several programs; these new scholars will spend three days on a Big Ten university campus and attend several informational sessions regarding planning for college and career, dual enrollment options and accelerated academic programs.

(Courtesy Photo)