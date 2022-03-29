(Courtesy Photo)

On Tuesday, March 15, fifty-one 8th-grade students were inducted into the Shiawassee Scholars program at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center in Owosso. The Shiawassee Scholars program began in 1999 and has recognized 1,162 Scholars. The Class of 2026 (shown above) includes students from Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, New Lothrop, Owosso, Perry and St. Paul named in alphabetic order: Gabriel Aldrich, Colin Bernard, Destinee Buckner, Hazel Burley, Nolan Carr, Payton Chandler, Sarabdil Chauhan, Sean Dammann, Joel DeLorge, Madison Dennis, Joseph DeShone, Elizabeth Dettman, Danica Dwyer, Liam Esch, Reece Eustace, Madeline Frelich, Jacob Greene, Liam Hathaway, Gabrielle Hufnagel, Josiah Johncox, Claire Jones, Ashtyn Lantz, Izabella Latuszek, Mackenzie LeCureux, Harrison Lindberg, Joshua Marble, Boaz Mergos, Cadie Miller, Parker Mockeridge, Emerson Moleski, Brenden Olsen, Autumn Pavlica, Madison Phillips, Rylee Price, Carver Purdy, Laura Rademacher, Zane Rumisek, Sarina Shannon, Laura Sharpe, Owen Skarich, Skylar Stiff, Gracie TerMeer, Chandler Webb, Molly Webster, Sophia Wellman, Alexia Wendling, Landon Wendling, Aidan Wenzlick, Emma Winans, Chase Winegarden and Kira Worthington.

The Shiawassee Scholars Program provides resources and support to academically talented high school students to reach their full potential and is a partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District. Shiawassee Scholars are identified in eighth grade by achieving the highest scores in the county on the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test). By identifying and recognizing academically talented students early, the Shiawassee Scholars program seeks to encourage students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years. Students participate in several programs; these new scholars will spend three days on a Big Ten University Campus and attend several informational sessions regarding planning for college and career, dual enrollment options and accelerated academic programs. Shiawassee Scholars also receive a scholarship for a summer camp during their high school career. If you would like more information about Shiawassee Scholars, please contact Renee Dotson at (989) 743-3471 or Dotson@sresd.org.