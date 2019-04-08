ON TUESDAY, MARCH 19, forty-nine 8th-grade students officially became Shiawassee Scholars at D’Mar Conference & Banquet Center. The Shiawassee Scholars program was started in 1999 and has recognized over 1,000 Scholars. The new Class of 2023 Shiawassee Scholars are from Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, New Lothrop, Owosso, Perry and St. Paul. Shown on March 19 at D’Mar are: Claire Agnew, Nicholas Barnette, Alexander Binger, Amanda Brainerd, Larissa Call, Olivia Chapman, Tanner Cummings, Chloe Douglas, Abigail Dryer, Cassidy Flick, Reese Forgie, Payton Gutting, Ryan Heslip, Tyler Hufnagel, Tyler Kohlmann, Emilia Laing, Sydney Leydig, Evan Livingston, Aubrey Loos, Adam Marcotte, Liam McGraw, Olivia McIntyre, Sydney Morrill, Mitchell Morrow, Natalie Nolph, Casmir Palazzolo, Jillian Reddy, Nicholas Regan, Olivia Rodriguez, Elizabeth Rood, Marisa Rose, Olivia Savage, Ian Smith, Jaxon Smith, Jonah Smith, Campbell Stinson, Houghton Svoboda, Natalie Thayer, Lana Treidel, Nathan Webster, Mitchell Yates and David Zheng. Missing from the photo are: Chase Bone, Laurie Platner, Isaiah Shook, Kaylee Siddens, Peyton Termeer, John Tuttle IV and Xavier Zuckschwerdt.

The Shiawassee Scholars program provides resources and support to academically talented high school students to reach their full potential. The program is a partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District. Shiawassee Scholars are identified in 8th-grade by achieving the highest scores in the county on the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test). By identifying and recognizing academically talented students early, the Shiawassee Scholars program seeks to encourage students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years. Students participate in several programs; these new scholars will spend three days on a Big Ten university campus, practice their test taking skills and attend several informational sessions regarding planning for college and career, dual enrollment options and accelerated academic programs.

(Courtesy Photo/Michael Jordan, David-Lorne Photographic)