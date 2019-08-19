SHIAWASSEE ROBOTICS TEAMS offered a fascinating demo of robots and technical skills in the Entertainment Tent at the Shiawassee County Fair on Tuesday evening, Aug. 6.

Members from the various high school robotics teams from the county participated in the presentation – driving the robots across the stage and having them pick-up and shoot balls or attach magnetic hatches in an elaborate and impressive display of skills.

Shown speaking during the demo is John Hankerd (far right), coach/mentor of the Owosso Robotics team (Owosso Operating System Team #5260). Corunna coach/mentor, Scott Stap of Team FridgeBot #5084 and Byron coach/mentor Jeff Goudreau of Byron Robitics #5641 were also in attendance to discuss robotics with the exceptionally responsive crowd – who were obviously entertained by the robots.

The robotics team sport involves all aspects of design, marketing, fundraising and competing and is often an enthralling stepping-stone into careers for participating members. It is also extremely expensive, so fundraising is critical and the Shiawassee Robotics Teams is also appreciative of any financial support. Mentors are always needed, too. More information is available at shiarobots.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)