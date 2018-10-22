THE FRIENDS of the Shiawassee River’s new office was unveiled to the community on Wednesday, Oct. 17 with a ribbon cutting that was organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC). The Friends’ office, which was purchased in 2016, is located on Shiawassee Street in Corunna, just steps from the Shiawassee River the group works so hard to protect. The building was formerly a residential home, so the Friends and their team of volunteers have spent the better part of two years turning the building into an office.

In addition to renovating the interior of the building, which included removing a wall and adding a support beam across the width of the building, the building’s roof was also replaced, among many other repairs and changes made to the building. Like everything the Friends of the Shiawassee River accomplishes, the renovation of the building was a true team effort. Weathervane Roofing donated roofing supplies and labor, Corunna High School Building Trades students donated labor to install a good portion of the roof and longtime Friends volunteers/organizers such as Kevin Smith, Tony Newman and Gary Burk donated labor throughout the renovation process.

Shown with SRCC officers and ambassadors during the Oct. 17 ribbon cutting is Friends of the Shiawassee River Board of Directors President Nick Tereck (holding scissors), interim executive director Lorraine Austin (standing next to Tereck), former Friends board president Tom Cook (next to Austin), program coordinator Sarah Baker (fifth from left) and officials from the city of Corunna.

The Friends’ 2018 Stream Team events have all been completed, so after the group’s open house on Sunday, Oct. 21, the next Friends of the Shiawassee River event will be the annual business meeting in January. More information about the Friends of the Shiawassee River can be found online at www.shiawasseeriver.org.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)