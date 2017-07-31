SHIAWASSEE RIVER PLAYERS will be taking over Roma’s Back Door patio once again with a presentation of “You Have The Right To Remain Dead.” Show dates are Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 for this interactive, comical murder mystery that has been referred to as a “drop dead funny show.” Tickets are available at Roma’s, though food and beverage is not included. The show is rated PG-13.

The cast includes Mike Kruskowski, Lynn Culp, Ian Winchester, Bryanna Wills, Paul Peters, Jason Reich, Tyler Wing, Ivy Jordan, Hannah Zwolensky, Eric Davis, and Nicole Davis. Jess Culp is both stage manager and prop master. Autumn Weir is handling sound design.

Roma’s Back Door is located at 200 E. Comstock St., Owosso. The Shiawassee River Players are a local nonprofit group.

(Courtesy Photo)