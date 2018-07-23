THE SHIAWASSEE RIVER PLAYERS are bringing a bit of murder and mayhem to the patio at Roma’s Back Door. The cast promises an evening filled with laughter and improv that will keep guests wondering who the murderer is until the very end.

“We enjoy putting on a fun comedy show every year with our friends at Roma’s,” stated director Nicole Davis. “This is our seventh year working in partnership with Roma’s. The evening will be full of fun. The show is rated PG-13. It is a great time to get a group of friends together or a dandy date night. The talented cast is sure to tickle your funny bone, as you try to use the clues given to figure out who brought a talent show to a screeching halt.”

The cast of suspects (shown) includes Mike Kruskowski, Eric Davis, Paul Peters, Ivy Tingay, Lynn Culp, Ian Winchester, Tyler Wing, Bill Altimore and Danielle Gregoricka. Also working on the project is Mike Cole as assistant director and Lynne Reich as producer. Audience members are encouraged to question the suspects and interact with the cast of characters.

Tickets are available at Roma’s Back Door for $13 each. Tickets sell out fast, so those interested should call or stop in to Roma’s to reserve their ticket. Dinner can be purchased from the menu at Roma’s. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.

(Courtesy Photo)