U.S. SEN DEBBIE STABENOW (fifth from left) along with Michigan Senate candidate Kelly Rossman-McKinney, just right of Stabenow, attended the Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) office open house in Corunna on Sunday, Oct. 21. Stabenow and Rossman-McKinney visited a number of area events that afternoon.

Surrounding them are Tom Cook, Frank Livingston, Linda Robertson, Karen Marumoto, Lorraine Austin, Matt Van Epps, Janae Fear, Betsy Hull and Nick Tereck, the board president.

More information is available at www.shiawasseeriver.org.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)