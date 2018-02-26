ACCORDING TO STATISTICAL DATA provided by NOAA (National Oceanic and Admosphiric Administration), the Shiawassee River reached 9.1 feet on Wednesday, Feb. 21: two feet above flood stage. As of Thursday, Feb. 22, the river level was slightly reduced to 7.9 feet. Updated Shiawassee River information is available at http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=dtx&gage=owom4.

The above photo was taken at approximately noon on Wednesday, Feb. 21, across the river from the Shiawassee Arts Center in downtown Owosso, and clearly shows how far the river had overlapped the edges of Curwood Castle Park. A number of nearby locations/businesses reported minor flooding issues, particularly related to slightly flooded restrooms.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)