THE FRIENDS OF THE SHIAWASSEE RIVER (FOSR) will be having the annual Shiawassee River Cleanup on Saturday, July 27 in Corunna, Vernon and Owosso. FOSR Executive Director Lorraine Austin spoke about the river cleanup event during the SRCC Chamber AM on Tuesday morning.

Volunteers are invited to clean up the Shiawassee River, picking up litter and debris from within the river and along the river edge. Gloves, old clothes and old shoes are suggested for all participants. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and lunch. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at each of the three locations.

FOSR is also currently hosting the annual fundraising raffle for a kayak. Funds generated from the raffle will be used to help the stream teams river monitoring system (collecting insects to verify the health of the river), the cleanup event and other paddling events. The winners of the kayak, valued at over $1,200, will be announced at the annual wine-tasting event on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Owosso Country Club.

More information is available at www.shiawasseeriver.org. The Friends of the Shiawassee River are more than happy to have visitors stop at the new office at 538 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, too.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)