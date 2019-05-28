THE SHIAWASSEE RESD Career and Technical Education Countywide Health Science Academy II and Criminal Justice II recently held an activity at Challenges in East Lansing. The activity included teams working together to solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategy to complete the objectives and escape from the locked room in 60 minutes. The activity is part of their required professional development in leadership, team building and problem solving. All the students pictured are from Shiawassee County school districts.

(Courtesy Photo)