PRESENTING POP CAN DRIVE PROCEEDS to Capital Area Community Services (CACS) in November were (from left) Nevaeh Ginger, CACS Executive Director Rebecca Zemla and Allie Shaydik.

The funds were collected through Baker College and SRESD students to assist the homeless population.

(Courtesy Photo)

Baker College and Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD) students were moved to make a difference this fall. Led by student leader Nevaeh Ginger of the Criminal Justice II class, students organized a pop can drive that raised $826. The pop can drive success was the combined efforts of the Automotive, Health Science Academy and the Criminal Justice classes.

Students participated in a weeklong competition to see who collected the most cans; the results yielded a combined amount of $826 being donated to the Capital Area Community Services.

The Criminal Justice I class raised the most money. “I want to thank everyone for supporting the Baker/Shiawassee RESD community service project. Despite being in the middle of a pandemic and having numerous restrictions placed upon them because of this, the students collected $826 to be given to those serving the homeless in our community. A population that the students selected. I am proud of all our students,” reported Kristina Marshall.

Students reached out to Capital Area Community Services and surprised them with a “big check” on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the campus of Baker College. Baker College hosts the Shiawassee RESD programs that participated in this Career and Technical Education (CTE) community service project.