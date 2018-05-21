CRAIG (second from right), a Shiawassee RESD student who has volunteered at the Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso for the past two years, can be seen sitting with a few of his friends, Oliver Woods residents (from left) Fred, Tom and Joyce. Craig spends time playing games with the residents and helping them shop, among other job duties. Craig and Tom have really developed a bond over the past two years Craig has volunteered at Oliver Woods.

“This program has really changed my life,” explained Tom. “These kids are so nice, and especially Craig. He has a big heart. Every time he gets here, he comes down and peaks his head into my room. That always starts my day off right.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)