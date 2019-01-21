MARK AGNEW of Agnew Signs Co. was surprised with the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) Chairman’s Award on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The Chairman’s Award is presented to an individual, business or organization that demonstrates a longstanding commitment to the mission of the SRCC. The Chairman’s Award is selected at the discretion of the chairman of the SRCC Board of Directors, Kevin Maurer.

Chairman Maurer stated, “Mark Agnew is a leader in the sign business in the mid-Michigan area. In 2018, he made a significant business investment to renovate the former ARC Shiawassee building at 1905 W. M-21 in Owosso, more than doubling his business workspace. Mark also led the effort to resurrect the Cruise the Pits event in July 2017. He assembled the committee, donated countless hours of his services and in 2018 raised over $13,300 for the Child Advocacy Center of Shiawassee County. Agnew Sign Co. strives to be a good community partner by giving back often and continuously supporting local schools.”

Agnew Sign Co. has been a member in good standing of the SRCC for 23 years and they have been in business since 1985. The company’s products have been featured in several publications, such as SignCraft Magazine, Powerboat Magazine, Sign Builder Magazine, Family and Performance Boating Magazine and Michigan Magazine.

The Chairman’s Award will be formally presented at the SRCC 2019 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available at the chamber office or at www.shiawassseechamber.org.

(Courtesy Photo)