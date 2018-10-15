LT. GOVERNOR FOR DIVISION 18 Bob Hardy, representing the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis, spoke during the SRCC Chamber AM event on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Owosso Big Boy. “Kiwanis is about kids and community,” Hardy shared, discussing a number of key items the organization is currently involved with, including the annual Camel Races in March supporting the American Red Cross, the Executive Duck Program for downtown merchants, and the current endeavor with the Kiwanis Club of Owosso to construct an all-inclusive special needs playground in Bentley Park, hopefully in 2019. Kiwanians continue to be actively involved in numerous area activities, such as helping to construct handicap ramps. In the last ten years, local Kiwanians have constructed 100 handicap ramps for those in need.

The next SRCC Topics@Twelve event is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 30 at The Armory. On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the World’s Biggest Holiday Office Party will be held at D’Mar.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)