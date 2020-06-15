Flags Over Shiawassee – Owosso was recently named the Most Patriotic City in Michigan by Insurify, an insurance quotes website. The award goes to one community in each state with the greatest share of citizens who have risked their lives in service to our nation. In accordance with the award, the Shiawassee-Owosso (morning) Kiwanis Club is inviting the community to join with others who have already signed up for the Flags Over Shiawassee project.

After sign-up, the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club will insert a PVC sleeve and cap in the ground on your property near the road/street. No brackets or fixtures are attached to any property. Then the club will set an American-made 3-by-5 foot flag on a 10-foot pole in the sleeve a few days before each national holiday. After the holiday, the club will take the flag down and store it for you for the rest of the year. The holidays celebrated are Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, September 11 and Veterans Day. The cost is $40 per year.

Kiwanis is a worldwide organization with the mission to serve and benefit children and the community. All proceeds from this project are dedicated to Kiwanis work in Owosso and Shiawassee County.

To sign-up, call Brent at (989) 436-1075 or Doug at (989) 277-7214.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)