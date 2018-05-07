RADDIE MAURER AND JANE E. MILLER participated in the SMARTS (Shiawassee Mobile ARTS for Seniors) class at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) on Monday, April 30. The two women are shown working on clay fairy houses. The fairy houses will be able to hang on a wall once they are fired and glazed.

Upcoming SMARTS classes include “Spring Tulip Study with Lesson in Color Mixing” at the SAC on Monday, May 7, “Michigan Dunes in Watercolor” at the Owosso Senior Center on Tuesday, May 8, and “Pure Michigan Water Scene” at the Morrice Senior Center on Wednesday, May 16. For a complete schedule including times, please visit www.shiawasseearts.org.

More information on the SMARTS program is available by calling the SAC at (989) 723-8354. All classes are $3 each for seniors and $5 for family/friends under 60 who accompany a participating senior. No experience is necessary.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)