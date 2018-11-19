SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY VOLUNTEERS (SHS), Amy Sexton and Erica Matteson, are shown during the #raiseUPshiawassee “Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate” event at The Armory on Tuesday, Nov. 13. The two volunteers, who also provide foster care, are cuddling Ivey and Teddy – kittens that are searching for their “forever” homes. Little Ivey, with gray and white markings, has feline cerebellar hypoplasia, which is a non-progressive, non-contagious neurological disorder that causes balance problems. Ivey needs a very special home to help her with her special needs, but she has plenty of love to offer anyone willing to give her lots of cuddle time.

SHS was one of 17 nonprofits featured during the evening event. For more information on Ivey or SHS, please call (989) 723-4262.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)