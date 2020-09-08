The Shiawassee Humane Society is hosting a yard sale fundraiser during the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will mark the fourth consecutive year for the event. The public is invited to stop by and check out all sale items or to make a donation on behalf of the Shiawassee Humane Society. Please name your price on any items of interest. Proceeds will go to the care of the homeless animals in the community.

If you have a few items you would like to contribute to the sale, please drop them off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Shiawassee Humane Society is a local nonprofit and is located at 2752 W. Bennington Rd., Owosso.