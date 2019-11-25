SHIAWASSEE HUMANE Society director of volunteers Carole Schaefer and shelter assistant Lori Beard staffed the Shiawassee Humane Society table during the Nonprofit Soulmate event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, but their young assistants, (from left) volunteers Quinn Schemenauer, Alexis Harris and Ava Poag, stole the show, with some help from their tiny furry friends. The kittens were personable but not over playful and brought a smile to the face of anyone lucky enough to walk by the Humane Society table.

The well-adjusted kittens are all rescues that have been raised – some from the age of only one day old – by Lori Beard, who committed to fostering the kittens, which included waking up to feed the helpless newborns every two hours during the first couple weeks of life.

To donate to the Shiawassee Humane Society, or for more information about volunteer opportunities, visit www.shspets.org.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)